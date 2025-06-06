Significant Development Push Underway in Palwal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled various infrastructure, sports, and education initiatives for the Palwal Assembly segment, promising significant development.

At a public meeting, Saini declared plans for an international sports complex and refurbishments, while Rs 50 crore will enhance civic infrastructure in key areas, including Transport Nagar.

Saini highlighted substantial road rehabilitation projects, remodeling water infrastructure, and announced new schools and a grain market, emphasizing that development has accelerated since the BJP came to power.

