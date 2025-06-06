Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave Strikes Rajasthan: Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C

Rajasthan's Barmer district topped temperatures at 43.4°C, with a heatwave set to hit Bikaner division, where temperatures could reach up to 46°C. Dry weather will persist, accompanied by dusty winds from June 8-10. High temperatures were also recorded in other districts like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Phalodi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid soaring temperatures, Barmer was declared Rajasthan's hottest district on Friday, recording a scorching 43.4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department's reports.

The India Meteorological Centre in Jaipur forecasts continued dry weather across most of the state for the coming week, with heat intensifying in specific regions.

Bikaner division, in particular, is on alert for an impending heatwave with predictions showing temperatures may climb to 46 degrees Celsius. This will be accompanied by strong, dusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour between June 8 and 10.

