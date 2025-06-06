Scorching Heatwave Strikes Rajasthan: Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C

Amid soaring temperatures, Barmer was declared Rajasthan's hottest district on Friday, recording a scorching 43.4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department's reports.

The India Meteorological Centre in Jaipur forecasts continued dry weather across most of the state for the coming week, with heat intensifying in specific regions.

Bikaner division, in particular, is on alert for an impending heatwave with predictions showing temperatures may climb to 46 degrees Celsius. This will be accompanied by strong, dusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour between June 8 and 10.