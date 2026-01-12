Shocking Crime: Student Abducted and Assaulted in Bikaner
A female student was allegedly kidnapped and raped inside a moving vehicle in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The incident, which took place on January 6, was reported on January 11 following a family complaint. The police are investigating, and no arrests have been made yet.
A female Class 12 student in Rajasthan's Bikaner district faced a horrifying ordeal when she was allegedly kidnapped and raped inside a moving vehicle, authorities reported on Monday.
This harrowing incident occurred on January 6 in Napasar, but the case was only registered on January 11 after the girl's family lodged a formal complaint. According to the complaint, the young girl was en route to school when two individuals apprehended her, forced her into a car, and drove away.
Reports indicate the suspects committed the crime over several hours before locals in a neighboring village became suspicious and stopped the vehicle. The accused fled, leaving the girl, who was then rescued and taken home by her family. A case has been registered under relevant sections, yet no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
