Left Menu

Shocking Crime: Student Abducted and Assaulted in Bikaner

A female student was allegedly kidnapped and raped inside a moving vehicle in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The incident, which took place on January 6, was reported on January 11 following a family complaint. The police are investigating, and no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:28 IST
Shocking Crime: Student Abducted and Assaulted in Bikaner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female Class 12 student in Rajasthan's Bikaner district faced a horrifying ordeal when she was allegedly kidnapped and raped inside a moving vehicle, authorities reported on Monday.

This harrowing incident occurred on January 6 in Napasar, but the case was only registered on January 11 after the girl's family lodged a formal complaint. According to the complaint, the young girl was en route to school when two individuals apprehended her, forced her into a car, and drove away.

Reports indicate the suspects committed the crime over several hours before locals in a neighboring village became suspicious and stopped the vehicle. The accused fled, leaving the girl, who was then rescued and taken home by her family. A case has been registered under relevant sections, yet no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026