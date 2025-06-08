Tragedy Strikes: SUDA Official's Untimely Death
Sudhakant Mishra, a project manager with SUDA, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Indira Nagar. He was found by his son and taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Mishra had been battling depression, with his retirement only months away.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a project manager with the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), Sudhakant Mishra, was found dead after allegedly committing suicide at his Indira Nagar home. The incident occurred on Saturday night, with police confirming the report on Sunday.
At the time of Mishra's death, his wife was present in a different room, unaware of the unfolding tragedy. Their son was not at home, arriving only to the grim discovery of his father hanging. Mishra, aged 59 and soon to retire, had been struggling with depression, according to family members.
Upon discovering the situation, his son rushed Mishra to a private hospital. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead. Police were subsequently informed, and the body has now been sent for postmortem examination to further understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Teen Depression Diagnosis: Blood Test Breakthrough
EPFO Secures 8.25% Interest for 2024-25: A Reliable Bet for Retirement Savings
Rafael Nadal: Embracing Retirement and Rediscovering Passion
Priyank Panchal's Retirement Marks End of Glorious Cricket Era
Supreme Court Greenlights Retirement Age Increase for Madhya Pradesh Judges