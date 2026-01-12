Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close
Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic, known for his powerful serve, has retired at 35 after an illustrious career, winning eight ATP titles and earning over $20 million. His notable achievements include reaching the 2016 Wimbledon final. Raonic expressed gratitude for living his dream and hinted at future endeavors.
Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic, renowned for his formidable serve, has announced his retirement at 35. He leaves behind a distinguished career, highlighted by eight ATP titles and earnings exceeding $20 million.
Raonic reached the pinnacle of his career in 2016, advancing to the Wimbledon final, where he faced Andy Murray. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for living out his childhood dream.
Born in Yugoslavia and moving to Canada as a child, Raonic turned professional in 2008. Despite losing four Masters 1000 finals, he promises that his next chapter will be equally fulfilling.
