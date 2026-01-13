Milos Raonic: From Canada's Tennis Pioneer to 'Retirement Missile'

Milos Raonic, the trailblazing Canadian tennis player, announced his retirement from the sport. As the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final in 2016, Raonic's career was marked by groundbreaking achievements, including his victory over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals that year.

Raonic, often referred to by his nickname 'Missile' for his powerful serve, reached a career-high No. 3 world ranking in 2016. He played his final career match at the Paris Olympics, concluding with a record of eight ATP singles titles to his name.

In a heartfelt message, Raonic reflected on his journey, expressing gratitude for living out his dreams in tennis, a passion ignited by chance at age eight. At 35, he says he's ready to close this chapter, acknowledging tennis as a lifelong love and obsession.

