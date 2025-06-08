Unlikely Companions: Tiger and Dog Rescued from Deep Pit

In a unique incident near Mayiladumparai at the Tamil Nadu border, a tiger and a dog found themselves trapped together in a nine-foot-deep pit. The duo was rescued on Sunday morning following an operation by local forest authorities.

The forest department reported that the tiger was chasing the dog when they both stumbled into the pit. The tiger was tranquilised before being lifted out using a net while the dog, whose barking disrupted the procedure, also received a tranquiliser.

Both animals appeared unscathed from the fall. The tiger will undergo health assessments and may be released into the Periyar sanctuary, a zone where tigers are not typically found. The incident showcases the unpredictability of wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)