Left Menu

Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Region

Efforts to control a forest fire in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Wildlife Forest Division have intensified, with aerial surveys conducted. Helicopter water drops are impractical. The challenging terrain complicates operations, but natural firebreaks prevent spread to nearby protected areas. The fire has persisted since January 9, with ongoing containment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:47 IST
Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A forest fire raging in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Wildlife Forest Division has persisted for five days, prompting intensified efforts to bring it under control, according to officials. A helicopter survey was conducted to assess the affected area, although water bombing was deemed impractical due to logistical constraints.

Sarvesh Dubey, Divisional Forest Officer of the Badrinath Forest Division, stated that while aerial surveys have been utilized, helicopters will not drop water on the fire due to the distance required for refilling. A ground team is currently attempting to extinguish the flames in the challenging terrain of the Pushpavati Valley.

Despite the fire's proximity, natural barriers, including two rivers, have so far prevented its spread to nearby protected areas such as the Valley of Flowers National Park. Fire control operations continue, with efforts coordinated by the Forest Department, district administration, and Disaster Management Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

 United States
2
Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

 Global
3
Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

 Ukraine
4
Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026