Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Region

A forest fire raging in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Wildlife Forest Division has persisted for five days, prompting intensified efforts to bring it under control, according to officials. A helicopter survey was conducted to assess the affected area, although water bombing was deemed impractical due to logistical constraints.

Sarvesh Dubey, Divisional Forest Officer of the Badrinath Forest Division, stated that while aerial surveys have been utilized, helicopters will not drop water on the fire due to the distance required for refilling. A ground team is currently attempting to extinguish the flames in the challenging terrain of the Pushpavati Valley.

Despite the fire's proximity, natural barriers, including two rivers, have so far prevented its spread to nearby protected areas such as the Valley of Flowers National Park. Fire control operations continue, with efforts coordinated by the Forest Department, district administration, and Disaster Management Department.

