Left Menu

Uproar Over Assam Flyover Project: Cutting Trees Raises Protests

Residents and intellectuals in Assam's capital protest against the government's cutting of trees for a flyover project. The plan, criticized for its environmental impact, has been met with public outcry and accusations of hypocrisy. The opposition calls for a halt to construction due to environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:25 IST
Uproar Over Assam Flyover Project: Cutting Trees Raises Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Assam's capital city are rallying against the government's decision to cut down trees for a new flyover, alleging environmental neglect. On Sunday, prominent figures condemned the project for its lack of transparency and failure to honor previous assurances to protect the greenery.

Protests erupted as students and activists took to the streets, only to be stopped by the police. The construction of the 5.05 km long flyover at a cost of Rs 852.68 crore, intended to be completed by 2026, has sparked significant outrage. Critics argue that the initiative, supposedly a move towards urban development, overlooks environmental preservation.

Opposition leaders from Assam Jatiya Parishad have voiced strong rebukes, labeling the decision as disruptive to the ecological balance. They demand an immediate cessation of the activities until the government reevaluates its approaches, prioritizing both urban progress and ecological sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025