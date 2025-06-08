Uproar Over Assam Flyover Project: Cutting Trees Raises Protests

Residents of Assam's capital city are rallying against the government's decision to cut down trees for a new flyover, alleging environmental neglect. On Sunday, prominent figures condemned the project for its lack of transparency and failure to honor previous assurances to protect the greenery.

Protests erupted as students and activists took to the streets, only to be stopped by the police. The construction of the 5.05 km long flyover at a cost of Rs 852.68 crore, intended to be completed by 2026, has sparked significant outrage. Critics argue that the initiative, supposedly a move towards urban development, overlooks environmental preservation.

Opposition leaders from Assam Jatiya Parishad have voiced strong rebukes, labeling the decision as disruptive to the ecological balance. They demand an immediate cessation of the activities until the government reevaluates its approaches, prioritizing both urban progress and ecological sustainability.

