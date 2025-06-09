Left Menu

Empowering Change: Urban Rejuvenation in Kathua

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a waterfront project in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at urban rejuvenation and women empowerment. The multi-functional space includes walking, cycling, and skating tracks, and a food street. The initiative focuses on sustainable development, boosting tourism, and preserving the region's cultural identity.

In a significant push towards urban development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a waterfront project along the Kathua Canal in Jammu and Kashmir. This project aims to provide direct employment to approximately 150 individuals, with a notable focus on female beneficiaries, as part of efforts to incorporate women empowerment in urban rejuvenation initiatives.

Speaking about the project's impact, Sinha highlighted that the new infrastructure will redefine the urban landscape, enhance the local economy, and support the social fabric of the city. The 1200-metre stretch is designed to cater to diverse age groups and includes facilities such as walking, cycling, and skating tracks, along with yoga spaces and a food street, setting a precedent for future urban projects.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the importance of creating responsible smart cities that prioritize quality of life, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transformative urban development in the union territory.

