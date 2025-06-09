Unmasking the True Toll: India’s Hidden Heatwave Casualties

An alarming investigation reveals the inaccuracies in reporting heat-related deaths in India, exposing the weakness of outdated systems in reflecting the true impact. Disparate datasets generate conflicting figures, complicating public awareness and policy response.

With three major datasets - from the National Centre for Disease Control, the National Crime Records Bureau, and the India Meteorological Department - reporting vastly different numbers, the crucial data on heatwave casualties is lost in bureaucratic limbo. Experts urge for accurate, automated systems to tackle the climatic crisis effectively.

At the India Heat Summit 2025, significant concern was voiced over the incoherent data reporting mechanisms. Specialists highlighted the urgent need for reforms as unrecorded deaths due to extreme heat leave affected families bereft of compensation and recognition.