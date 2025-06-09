Left Menu

Unmasking the True Toll: India’s Hidden Heatwave Casualties

An investigation uncovers the inaccuracies in India's reporting of heat-related deaths. Disparate data systems obscure the true toll, hindering effective policy action. Experts call for unified, updated systems to ensure accurate records as climate change exacerbates heatwaves, leaving many deaths uncounted and unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:17 IST
An alarming investigation reveals the inaccuracies in reporting heat-related deaths in India, exposing the weakness of outdated systems in reflecting the true impact. Disparate datasets generate conflicting figures, complicating public awareness and policy response.

With three major datasets - from the National Centre for Disease Control, the National Crime Records Bureau, and the India Meteorological Department - reporting vastly different numbers, the crucial data on heatwave casualties is lost in bureaucratic limbo. Experts urge for accurate, automated systems to tackle the climatic crisis effectively.

At the India Heat Summit 2025, significant concern was voiced over the incoherent data reporting mechanisms. Specialists highlighted the urgent need for reforms as unrecorded deaths due to extreme heat leave affected families bereft of compensation and recognition.

