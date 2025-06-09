Left Menu

Early Monsoon Fails to Deliver in Andhra Pradesh: A Rainfall Deficit Analysis

Despite an early arrival of the southwest monsoon in Andhra Pradesh, the state has experienced a significant rainfall deficit, with only 10.1 mm against the normal 24.4 mm recorded in the first nine days of June. Several districts, including Konaseema and Bapatla, reported no rain during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon, which arrived earlier than usual in Andhra Pradesh this year, has proven insufficient, resulting in a considerable 59 percent rainfall deficit in early June, as reported by the Meteorological Department on Monday.

Commencing on May 26, nine days earlier than the typical June 4 onset, the monsoon brought only 10.1 mm of rainfall, significantly below the normal 24.4 mm average. Districts such as Konaseema, Bapatla, and East Godavari, along with the Yanam enclave, experienced no rain in the initial days.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh saw varied rainfall patterns, with Anakapalli and Vizhianagaram receiving normal rain while other areas recorded large deficits. The Rayalaseema sub-division also endured a 58 percent rainfall shortage, with Anantapur as the only district posting normal figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

