High Seas Treaty: A Watershed Moment for Ocean Conservation

The High Seas Treaty, aimed at the conservation and sustainable management of ocean regions beyond national jurisdictions, will activate in 2026, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. Announced at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, the treaty has garnered enough international support to forward global ocean stewardship.

The treaty enables the creation of marine reserves in international waters, which make up nearly two-thirds of the world's oceans yet remain mostly unregulated. While only about 1% of these waters are currently protected, the treaty creates a binding framework for marine biodiversity protection.

Despite urging by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, notable absences like the U.S.'s non-ratification reflect challenges ahead. Meanwhile, the conference spotlights efforts towards funding an ocean economy, with commitments reaching 8.7 billion euros. The U.N. plans to introduce a new financial facility by 2028 to bolster ocean health funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)