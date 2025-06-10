Left Menu

High Seas Treaty: A Watershed Moment for Ocean Conservation

The High Seas Treaty, focusing on the conservation and sustainable use of international waters, is set to take effect in early 2026. With 55 countries having ratified it, the treaty will allow for the creation of marine parks in international waters, addressing issues like illegal fishing and climate change impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The High Seas Treaty, aimed at the conservation and sustainable management of ocean regions beyond national jurisdictions, will activate in 2026, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. Announced at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, the treaty has garnered enough international support to forward global ocean stewardship.

The treaty enables the creation of marine reserves in international waters, which make up nearly two-thirds of the world's oceans yet remain mostly unregulated. While only about 1% of these waters are currently protected, the treaty creates a binding framework for marine biodiversity protection.

Despite urging by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, notable absences like the U.S.'s non-ratification reflect challenges ahead. Meanwhile, the conference spotlights efforts towards funding an ocean economy, with commitments reaching 8.7 billion euros. The U.N. plans to introduce a new financial facility by 2028 to bolster ocean health funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

