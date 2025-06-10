Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire in Dwarka Apartment

A deadly fire claimed the lives of a father and his two children in a Dwarka apartment. Despite their desperate attempt to escape, they succumbed to the incident. Fire services were promptly called, and additional engines were deployed to control the flames. Investigation continues for the cause.

Updated: 10-06-2025 12:51 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka area when a fire erupted in a seventh-floor apartment, resulting in the deaths of a father and his two children.

Amid panic, the family attempted to escape by jumping from the balcony; however, they were unable to survive the fall. Initial ages of the deceased remain undisclosed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Delhi Fire Service received an alert about the blaze at 10:01 am from Sabad Apartment. Eight fire tenders were initially dispatched, with additional units called upon as the severity of the fire increased. Visuals from the scene showed flames and thick smoke engulfing the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

