India Champions Global Scientific Collaboration at Young Scientists Conference

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized India's commitment to empathetic, ethical, and equitable science at the Global Young Scientists Conference. He called for global partnerships to advance scientific solutions for global issues. The event at IIT Hyderabad fosters collaboration among young scientists worldwide to address these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:53 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed India's dedication to science that is empathetic, ethical, and equitable during the Global Young Scientists Conference at IIT Hyderabad.

Pradhan highlighted initiatives like the International Solar Alliance to demonstrate India's vision of global cooperation in scientific endeavors, urging partnerships over patents to guide the future.

The conference, a first in India, unites 200 delegates from around the world to craft solutions to global challenges, emphasizing collaboration among scientists and policymakers to empower the vulnerable and drive human-centric development.

