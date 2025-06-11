Pazhassiraja College Set to Become Weather Monitoring Hub with New Doppler Radar

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday to install a Doppler Weather Radar at Pazhassiraja College in Pulpally, Wayanad, enhancing weather monitoring capabilities in North Kerala.

The MoU was inked by Sulthan Bathery diocese vicar general Sebastian Keepally, Thiruvananthapuram meteorological centre chief Neetha Gopal, and state disaster management authority member secretary Shekhar L Kuriakose. The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to an official release.

The radar project, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, addresses a decade-long state demand. The X-band radar will span a 100 km area, aiding Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well. Future plans include disaster mitigation courses at the college in collaboration with the state disaster management authority and central meteorological department.

(With inputs from agencies.)