Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Champions Art as a Tool Against Divisiveness
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for viewing art beyond religious confines during the inauguration of the Kerala School Kalolsavam. He advocated for using art to combat divisive forces. The event also coincided with a protest against the Centre's economic policies, marked by Vijayan's silent gesture that went viral.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a non-religious view of artists, asserting that art itself is a form of faith. His remarks were made at the opening of the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam in Thrissur, where he highlighted art's dual purpose of providing enjoyment and opposing communalism.
Vijayan stressed that art should challenge societal issues and break down historical barriers of caste and religion, as it has done in the past. His message was clear: participation in art is crucial, even more so than winning accolades, as it nurtures talent and bridges social divides.
Amidst these cultural discussions, Vijayan's subtle gesture at a protest against perceived financial restrictions from the central government also gained attention. He was photographed with a mug reading 'Love you to the moon and back,' interpreted by many as indirect support for a sexual assault survivor in a case involving a local politician.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Chief Minister
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- art
- religion
- communalism
- Kelolsavam
- protest
- satyagraha
- viral
ALSO READ
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism
'I want to develop an India where people respect each other's languages, religion,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in TN.
Kharge Accuses Modi Govt of Exploiting Religion for Electoral Gains
Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion
CPI(M)'s Govindan Slams UDF for Hypocrisy on Communalism