Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Champions Art as a Tool Against Divisiveness

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a non-religious view of artists, asserting that art itself is a form of faith. His remarks were made at the opening of the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam in Thrissur, where he highlighted art's dual purpose of providing enjoyment and opposing communalism.

Vijayan stressed that art should challenge societal issues and break down historical barriers of caste and religion, as it has done in the past. His message was clear: participation in art is crucial, even more so than winning accolades, as it nurtures talent and bridges social divides.

Amidst these cultural discussions, Vijayan's subtle gesture at a protest against perceived financial restrictions from the central government also gained attention. He was photographed with a mug reading 'Love you to the moon and back,' interpreted by many as indirect support for a sexual assault survivor in a case involving a local politician.

