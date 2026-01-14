Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Champions Art as a Tool Against Divisiveness

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for viewing art beyond religious confines during the inauguration of the Kerala School Kalolsavam. He advocated for using art to combat divisive forces. The event also coincided with a protest against the Centre's economic policies, marked by Vijayan's silent gesture that went viral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:10 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Champions Art as a Tool Against Divisiveness
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/Kerala CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a non-religious view of artists, asserting that art itself is a form of faith. His remarks were made at the opening of the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam in Thrissur, where he highlighted art's dual purpose of providing enjoyment and opposing communalism.

Vijayan stressed that art should challenge societal issues and break down historical barriers of caste and religion, as it has done in the past. His message was clear: participation in art is crucial, even more so than winning accolades, as it nurtures talent and bridges social divides.

Amidst these cultural discussions, Vijayan's subtle gesture at a protest against perceived financial restrictions from the central government also gained attention. He was photographed with a mug reading 'Love you to the moon and back,' interpreted by many as indirect support for a sexual assault survivor in a case involving a local politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

 India
2
Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

 India
3
CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics

CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Ge...

 India
4
Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026