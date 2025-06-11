Left Menu

Green Mizoram Day: Cultivating Tomorrow, One Tree at a Time

Green Mizoram Day celebrated across Mizoram with focus on afforestation and water conservation. The event, themed 'Plant trees and catch the rain', was attended by state officials, emphasizing the importance of tree planting in combating climate change. Ceremonial tree plantation drives marked the occasion statewide.

Green Mizoram Day was celebrated across the state on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. This year's theme, 'Plant trees and catch the rain,' underscored the crucial role of afforestation in conserving water and enhancing ecosystem resilience.

The main event, attended by State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga, took place in Thenzawl town, Serchhip district. During his address, Lalthansanga highlighted trees' essential role in preserving groundwater, preventing soil erosion, and sustaining biodiversity. He urged citizens to actively participate in safeguarding Mizoram's natural heritage.

Ceremonial tree plantation drives were conducted in all district headquarters, complemented by the participation of Governor General (Rtd) Vijay Kumar Singh and his wife Bharti Singh, who planted the state tree 'Hershe' at Raj Bhavan. The day, observed annually on June 11 since 1999, has seen over 46 lakh trees planted statewide, officials noted.

