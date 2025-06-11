Unveiling the 'Dragon Prince': The Dinosaur That Bridged to T. Rex
Khankhuuluu mongoliensis, a newly identified dinosaur from Mongolia, serves as a pivotal precursor to Tyrannosaurus rex. Named 'Dragon Prince,' this creature lived 86 million years ago, providing crucial insights into the evolution of tyrannosaurs. Its unique traits have shed light on the complex lineage of these formidable predators.
A mid-sized dinosaur recently discovered in Mongolia, dubbed 'Dragon Prince,' has revealed critical insights into the ancestry of the Tyrannosaurus rex. Known scientifically as Khankhuuluu mongoliensis, this dinosaur lived about 86 million years ago, preceding T. rex by approximately 20 million years.
Khankhuuluu was roughly 13 feet long, weighing around 1,600 pounds, and exhibited anatomy that pointed to swift predatory behavior. Its discovery, based on fossils from the 1970s, illuminates the evolutionary path that led from smaller theropods to the apex predator renowned as T. rex.
This finding challenges previous hypotheses about tyrannosaur evolution and reshapes our understanding of these prehistoric giants' lineage, demonstrating that Khankhuuluu's lineage contributed significantly to the tyrannosaur evolutionary narrative.
