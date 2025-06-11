Rajasthan Sizzles Under Relentless Heatwave
Rajasthan endures extreme heat as temperatures surge, with Sriganganagar peaking at 48°C. The state's Meteorological Department warns of a severe heatwave, forecasting temperature increases of 1-2°C in certain regions. Light rain and thunderstorms may bring temporary relief to some areas from June 14-15.
Scorching temperatures have disrupted everyday life across Rajasthan, with Sriganganagar hitting a sweltering 48°C. The Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave warning, predicting temperature increases across the state.
On Wednesday, Sriganganagar's temperature soared 6.5 degrees above normal, marking the fourth consecutive day surpassing 47°C. Other cities like Churu, Phalodi, and Jaipur also recorded temperatures above 44°C.
Officials expect the heatwave to persist until June 13, followed by potential light rain and thunderstorms from June 14-15 in regions such as Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur.
