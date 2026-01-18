Iran's Unrest: Harsh Warnings Amid Mounting Tensions
Iran's President warns of a severe response to potential U.S. actions following nationwide protests that resulted in thousands of deaths. The protests, initially about economic issues, turned political, calling for an end to clerical rule. The unrest led to a violent crackdown, numerous arrests, and international tension.
Iran's President has issued a stern warning of a severe response to any U.S. strikes, following widespread protests that have swept the nation.
The demonstrations, which began as economic grievances, have rapidly evolved into political unrest, with citizens from diverse backgrounds demanding an end to the clerical regime.
The U.S. has threatened intervention if violence against protesters continues, further escalating tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
