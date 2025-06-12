Severe Water Crisis Grips Himachal's Hamirpur Amid Intense Heat

Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district is grappling with a severe water crisis as relentless summer heat depletes water sources, forcing locals to turn to expensive private suppliers.

According to the Jal Shakti department, 22 out of 184 drinking water schemes have seen a 50% decrease in water levels, and officials warn that the situation will worsen without imminent rainfall.

One particularly hard-hit area is Rangas in the Nadaun subdivision, where a hand pump breakdown has left nearly 100 migrant families without drinking water. Efforts are underway by the Jal Shakti Vibhag to mitigate the crisis.

