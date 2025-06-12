Left Menu

Severe Water Crisis Grips Himachal's Hamirpur Amid Intense Heat

Residents of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district are experiencing severe water shortages due to intense summer heat. Many water supply schemes report a significant drop in levels. Officials warn of further impact if rain doesn't occur soon, while efforts are underway to assist affected areas and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district is grappling with a severe water crisis as relentless summer heat depletes water sources, forcing locals to turn to expensive private suppliers.

According to the Jal Shakti department, 22 out of 184 drinking water schemes have seen a 50% decrease in water levels, and officials warn that the situation will worsen without imminent rainfall.

One particularly hard-hit area is Rangas in the Nadaun subdivision, where a hand pump breakdown has left nearly 100 migrant families without drinking water. Efforts are underway by the Jal Shakti Vibhag to mitigate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

