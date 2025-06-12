Environmental Breach: School Under Scrutiny for Green Violations
The National Green Tribunal has asked Uttar Pradesh authorities to investigate allegations against Bal Bharti Public School in Ghaziabad for violating environmental norms during construction. Accusations include illegal groundwater extraction and improper use of diesel generators. The school faces a potential fine of Rs 34.2 lakh.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed Uttar Pradesh authorities to investigate allegations that Bal Bharti Public School in Ghaziabad's Brij Vihar is violating environmental norms through ongoing construction.
The allegations include unregistered construction projects, lack of self-audit reports, and ineffective dust control measures. The school is also accused of not installing mandatory video surveillance and anti-smog guns to monitor dust and pollution levels.
Furthermore, accusations of illegally extracting groundwater, not installing a sewage treatment plant, and operating unauthorized diesel generators have been raised. A fine of Rs 34.2 lakh imposed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board remains unpaid, prompting expedited action by the authorities.
