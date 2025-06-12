Left Menu

Tragedy on Lake Tumba: Overloaded Boats Capsize in Congo

In the DRC's Equateur Province, at least 32 people died and many remain missing after two overcrowded boats capsized in Lake Tumba. Departing from Bikoro despite unsafe conditions, the tragedy exposes the frequent dangers of Congolese waters, compounded by inadequate rescue resources and unauthorized departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:56 IST
Tragedy on Lake Tumba: Overloaded Boats Capsize in Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A tragic accident unfolded in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Equateur Province as two overcrowded boats capsized in Lake Tumba, leading to the deaths of at least 32 individuals and leaving many more missing. Local authorities disclosed these figures to Reuters on Thursday, following the double boat disaster.

The boats, despite being heavily overloaded and faced with unstable weather conditions, departed from Bikoro port on Lake Tumba's eastern shores on Wednesday afternoon. This information was confirmed by the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Civil Society Experts of Equateur.

The disaster is compounded by rescue challenges, as Bikoro Lake Commissioner Gabriel Ifulu Bongolomba explained. Limited resources, like life jackets and fuel for private boats, hinder recovery efforts, spotlighting the frequent and often lethal risks associated with Congolese aquatic travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025