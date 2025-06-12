Tragedy on Lake Tumba: Overloaded Boats Capsize in Congo

A tragic accident unfolded in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Equateur Province as two overcrowded boats capsized in Lake Tumba, leading to the deaths of at least 32 individuals and leaving many more missing. Local authorities disclosed these figures to Reuters on Thursday, following the double boat disaster.

The boats, despite being heavily overloaded and faced with unstable weather conditions, departed from Bikoro port on Lake Tumba's eastern shores on Wednesday afternoon. This information was confirmed by the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Civil Society Experts of Equateur.

The disaster is compounded by rescue challenges, as Bikoro Lake Commissioner Gabriel Ifulu Bongolomba explained. Limited resources, like life jackets and fuel for private boats, hinder recovery efforts, spotlighting the frequent and often lethal risks associated with Congolese aquatic travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)