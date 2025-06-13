Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Unveils Ambitious CAPEX Plans for J&K's Future Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired departmental review meetings discussing CAPEX plans for 2025-26. Abdullah highlighted the importance of immediate plan approval, funds allocation, and project execution. Significant initiatives include estate development, digitisation of revenue records, enhanced tourism, and cultural restoration efforts to boost economic growth and public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:28 IST
Omar Abdullah Unveils Ambitious CAPEX Plans for J&K's Future Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set ambitious targets through a series of departmental review meetings aimed at shaping the state's future. The focus was on CAPEX plans for the year 2025-26, covering estates, revenue, tourism, and culture.

In his address, Abdullah stressed the necessity of swift plan approvals, prompt fund authorisations, and the seamless execution of projects. His vision involves robust institutional capacity, effective coordination, and optimal resource utilization to fulfill public needs and drive development.

Major departmental projects include new housing units, extensive digitalisation, and heritage restoration. Additionally, tourism enhancements and cultural policies are in the pipeline to attract visitors and ensure economic growth. Abdullah's administration promises continued governance improvement and infrastructure modernisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

