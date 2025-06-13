Omar Abdullah Unveils Ambitious CAPEX Plans for J&K's Future Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set ambitious targets through a series of departmental review meetings aimed at shaping the state's future. The focus was on CAPEX plans for the year 2025-26, covering estates, revenue, tourism, and culture.

In his address, Abdullah stressed the necessity of swift plan approvals, prompt fund authorisations, and the seamless execution of projects. His vision involves robust institutional capacity, effective coordination, and optimal resource utilization to fulfill public needs and drive development.

Major departmental projects include new housing units, extensive digitalisation, and heritage restoration. Additionally, tourism enhancements and cultural policies are in the pipeline to attract visitors and ensure economic growth. Abdullah's administration promises continued governance improvement and infrastructure modernisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)