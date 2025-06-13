Blast Rock Mahim Eatery: Three Injured in LPG Explosion
An LPG cylinder blast at an eatery near Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim has left three people injured, one critically. The fire broke out at 6.17 pm and was extinguished by 6.40 pm. The injured have been hospitalized, and further investigation is ongoing.
An LPG cylinder explosion at a local eatery near the Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim injured three individuals Friday evening, according to fire brigade officials.
The fire broke out at 6.17 pm following the blast and was successfully doused by 6.40 pm. One of the injured, Pravin Pujari, is in critical condition.
The victims, including Mukesh Gupta and Shivmohan, are undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. An in-depth investigation into the incident is currently underway.
