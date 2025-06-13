Rajasthan's Infrastructure Overhaul: Quality Roads for a Better Tomorrow

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday emphasized the critical importance of maintaining high-quality standards in the ongoing road construction projects across the state.

In a comprehensive review meeting of the Public Works Department's projects, Sharma highlighted that infrastructure development plays a pivotal role in accelerating the state's growth. He asserted that the government is committed to building a robust road network that simplifies traffic and caters to future requirements.

Officials have been instructed to expedite the upgrade and expansion of roads, with a particular focus on ensuring connectivity for all villages and towns before the monsoon season. Additionally, Sharma stressed the need for a streamlined monitoring system to uphold construction quality and urged effective inter-departmental coordination, especially with the Forest Department. Sharma also reiterated his government's resolve to eliminate railway gates across the state.