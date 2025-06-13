Left Menu

Rajasthan's Infrastructure Overhaul: Quality Roads for a Better Tomorrow

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the importance of quality in road construction, warning of strict consequences for negligence. Reviewing major projects, he prioritized robust infrastructure for state's advancement, urging quick completion ahead of monsoons and focusing on universal connectivity and efficient monitoring systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:22 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday emphasized the critical importance of maintaining high-quality standards in the ongoing road construction projects across the state.

In a comprehensive review meeting of the Public Works Department's projects, Sharma highlighted that infrastructure development plays a pivotal role in accelerating the state's growth. He asserted that the government is committed to building a robust road network that simplifies traffic and caters to future requirements.

Officials have been instructed to expedite the upgrade and expansion of roads, with a particular focus on ensuring connectivity for all villages and towns before the monsoon season. Additionally, Sharma stressed the need for a streamlined monitoring system to uphold construction quality and urged effective inter-departmental coordination, especially with the Forest Department. Sharma also reiterated his government's resolve to eliminate railway gates across the state.

