Israel's Prolonged Offensive: A Tactical Strike on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Experts have assessed Israel's initial air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as achieving limited damage, despite the operation's objective to dismantle Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Commercial satellite imagery reviewed following Friday's assault showed that while military leaders and nuclear scientists were eliminated, nuclear infrastructure was largely preserved.

The attack aimed to decapitate Iranian military leadership and disrupt nuclear capabilities. David Albright, a nuclear expert, noted slight damage at Natanz but confirmed no visible destruction at Fordow and Isfahan. UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi reported damage to above-ground operations but no evidence of destruction in underground sites.

Israel has declared the assault as the start of an extended mission targeting Iran's potential atomic weapon development. Despite massive firepower, pinpointing Iran's underground sites remains challenging and demands further strategy. U.S. support may be needed if Iran avoids negotiation, emphasizing the complexity surrounding halting Iran's nuclear advancement.