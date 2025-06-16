India Hosts First Assembly of IBCA to Drive Global Big Cat Conservation

India took a historic step in international wildlife conservation by hosting the First Assembly of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in New Delhi today. Conceived under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the IBCA seeks to unite big cat range countries to preserve and protect the world's seven majestic big cat species—Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma.

Presided over by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, the Assembly marked a pivotal moment for cross-border conservation collaboration and institutional capacity-building in big cat range nations.

A High-Level Global Forum for Wildlife Protection

The Assembly, serving as the apex governing body of IBCA, witnessed the participation of ministerial delegations from nine countries:

Kingdom of Bhutan

Kingdom of Cambodia

Kingdom of Eswatini

Republic of Guinea

Republic of India

Republic of Liberia

Republic of Suriname

Federal Republic of Somalia

Republic of Kazakhstan

These countries, spanning diverse ecosystems across Asia, Africa, and South America, reaffirmed their shared commitment to halting the decline of big cat populations, restoring ecosystems, and working towards a future where both wildlife and humanity can thrive.

India’s Global Leadership in Conservation

In his keynote address, Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasized that India, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, has achieved extraordinary success in wildlife conservation over the past decade. Notably, India has:

Successfully increased its tiger population, becoming home to over 70% of the world’s wild tigers.

Reintroduced Cheetahs in the wild through Project Cheetah, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Asia.

Expanded protected area coverage and strengthened anti-poaching efforts across landscapes.

Shri Yadav urged big cat range countries to actively participate in the IBCA’s initiatives, emphasizing that collective international action is critical to mitigate biodiversity loss, adapt to climate change, and safeguard natural ecosystems that support both big cats and human communities.

IBCA Governance Structure Formalized

The Assembly unanimously endorsed:

Shri Bhupender Yadav as the President of the IBCA

Shri S.P. Yadav, an experienced conservationist and administrator, as the Director General of the IBCA

Further, the Assembly:

Ratified the proceedings of the first International Steering Committee meeting (held in April 2024)

Approved key operational documents, including: Rules of Procedure Work Plan Manual of Staff and Financial Regulations



These frameworks will ensure transparent governance, effective operations, and coordinated conservation initiatives among all IBCA stakeholders.

Ratification of Headquarters Agreement with India

One of the key milestones of the Assembly was the ratification of the Headquarters Agreement signed between the Republic of India and the IBCA. This agreement grants the IBCA the legal status of an international organization and allows it to:

Establish its permanent headquarters in India

Open additional offices as needed within the host country

Operate as a recognized global entity with diplomatic privileges and immunities

This development positions India not only as a host but as a foundational pillar of global conservation diplomacy.

IBCA: A Vision for Unified Global Action

Established officially on March 12, 2024, through the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the IBCA is a unique international platform designed to:

Promote collaboration among 95 big cat range countries

Mobilize technical expertise and financial resources

Consolidate best practices in habitat restoration, community engagement, and anti-poaching enforcement

Elevate the role of big cat conservation in global biodiversity and climate agendas

Shared Commitment from International Partners

Dignitaries and ministers from the participating countries reiterated their strong commitment to the IBCA’s vision. They highlighted the role of big cats as apex predators critical to ecological balance and expressed their readiness to:

Share data, knowledge, and scientific tools

Strengthen transboundary habitat corridors

Engage in joint research and training programs

Develop community-inclusive conservation models

The shared declarations from countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America signified a new era of global environmental solidarity, placing the survival of big cats at the center of international conservation diplomacy.

India’s Call for Collective Ecological Stewardship

In closing, Shri Bhupender Yadav reiterated India’s commitment to creating a knowledge-driven, resource-sharing, and partnership-oriented platform through IBCA. He urged member countries to see this as a global movement for biodiversity, emphasizing that the survival of big cats is a litmus test for ecosystem resilience, planetary health, and sustainable coexistence.

With the successful hosting of the First Assembly, the IBCA now moves forward with a clear governance framework, global political backing, and a mission to lead the fight against big cat extinction.