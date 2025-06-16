Left Menu

Rain Chaos: Mumbai Drenched as Walls Tumble, Trees Fall

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to a wall collapse and tree fall incidents, injuring three people. Local train services were briefly disrupted, and several areas were inundated. An orange alert was issued for Mumbai and surrounding districts. Various mishaps including house collapses and short circuits were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inundation and infrastructure damage marked a chaotic Monday after relentless rains battered Mumbai, leading to injuries and disruptions. A wall collapse and tree fall incidents resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries.

The Met department issued an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, forecasting heavy rainfall into Tuesday morning. Despite temporary train delays and other disruptions, the city's vital services returned to normalcy relatively swiftly.

Authorities confirmed multiple mishaps, including house collapses and short circuits, with the highest incidents reported in the western suburbs. Rain gauges recorded up to 93 mm of precipitation in certain areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

