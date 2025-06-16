Rain Chaos: Mumbai Drenched as Walls Tumble, Trees Fall
Heavy rains in Mumbai led to a wall collapse and tree fall incidents, injuring three people. Local train services were briefly disrupted, and several areas were inundated. An orange alert was issued for Mumbai and surrounding districts. Various mishaps including house collapses and short circuits were reported.
- Country:
- India
Inundation and infrastructure damage marked a chaotic Monday after relentless rains battered Mumbai, leading to injuries and disruptions. A wall collapse and tree fall incidents resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries.
The Met department issued an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, forecasting heavy rainfall into Tuesday morning. Despite temporary train delays and other disruptions, the city's vital services returned to normalcy relatively swiftly.
Authorities confirmed multiple mishaps, including house collapses and short circuits, with the highest incidents reported in the western suburbs. Rain gauges recorded up to 93 mm of precipitation in certain areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
