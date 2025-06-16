Rain Chaos: Mumbai Drenched as Walls Tumble, Trees Fall

Inundation and infrastructure damage marked a chaotic Monday after relentless rains battered Mumbai, leading to injuries and disruptions. A wall collapse and tree fall incidents resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries.

The Met department issued an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, forecasting heavy rainfall into Tuesday morning. Despite temporary train delays and other disruptions, the city's vital services returned to normalcy relatively swiftly.

Authorities confirmed multiple mishaps, including house collapses and short circuits, with the highest incidents reported in the western suburbs. Rain gauges recorded up to 93 mm of precipitation in certain areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)