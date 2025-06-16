In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have located the elusive 'missing' ordinary matter in the universe. This matter, elusive until now, primarily exists as thinly distributed gas throughout the vast expanses between galaxies, shedding light on long-standing cosmic mysteries.

Utilizing the method of detecting powerful bursts of radio waves known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), researchers pinpointed that 76% of this ordinary matter is in intergalactic space, with the rest found in galaxy halos and within galaxies themselves. The study was led by Harvard University's Professor Liam Connor.

This revelation not only accounts for the missing ordinary matter, composed of baryons, but also paves the way for further exploration into the enigmatic nature of dark matter and the forces that scatter cosmic matter across the universe.

