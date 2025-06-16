Left Menu

Cosmic Discovery: Unveiling the Missing Ordinary Matter in the Universe

Scientists have located the 'missing' ordinary matter in the universe, primarily existing as thinly spread gas between galaxies. Using fast radio bursts, researchers reveal that 76% of this matter lies in intergalactic space, answering long-standing questions about its whereabouts and presenting new enigmas about dark matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have located the elusive 'missing' ordinary matter in the universe. This matter, elusive until now, primarily exists as thinly distributed gas throughout the vast expanses between galaxies, shedding light on long-standing cosmic mysteries.

Utilizing the method of detecting powerful bursts of radio waves known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), researchers pinpointed that 76% of this ordinary matter is in intergalactic space, with the rest found in galaxy halos and within galaxies themselves. The study was led by Harvard University's Professor Liam Connor.

This revelation not only accounts for the missing ordinary matter, composed of baryons, but also paves the way for further exploration into the enigmatic nature of dark matter and the forces that scatter cosmic matter across the universe.

