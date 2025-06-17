Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Enforces Two-Month Fishing Ban to Protect Aquatic Biodiversity

The Department of Fisheries in Himachal Pradesh has announced a two-month ban on fishing from June 16 to August 15. This is to ensure the natural reproduction of fish species, crucial for biodiversity and local fishermen's livelihoods. Strict enforcement, including 20 patrol camps, will oversee compliance.

The Department of Fisheries in Himachal Pradesh has implemented a two-month ban on fishing from June 16 to August 15, aiming to protect fish species' natural reproduction and secure future biodiversity.

Around 13,000 fishermen depend on fishing in the state's reservoirs, rivers, and streams. This step is crucial for maintaining fish stocks, which are essential for both livelihoods and nutritional protein sources for the local population, according to Director Pawan Kumar.

The Fisheries Department is deploying significant resources, including 20 patrol camps and multiple flying squads, to enforce the ban and prevent illegal fishing. Violators face up to three years in prison or a fine of Rs 5,000.

