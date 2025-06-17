Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Three Percent Window for Breathing

A study by CEPT University and a climate-tech firm revealed that only three percent of the hours in a year in Delhi offer both clean air and comfortable temperatures for natural ventilation. The study emphasizes mainstreaming Personalised Environmental Control Systems (PECS) to address urban India's ventilation challenges.

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Three Percent Window for Breathing
In a troubling revelation, a study conducted by CEPT University and a climate-tech firm has discovered that Delhi enjoys just three percent of annual hours that combine clean air with comfortable temperatures, essential for safe natural ventilation.

Only 259 hours in a year offer these optimal conditions, severely limiting opportunities for natural air circulation, the study presented at the Healthy Building 2025 Conference highlighted. Meanwhile, cities like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad fare better, yet Chennai grapples with similar challenges as Delhi.

To combat this, the researchers recommend implementing Personalised Environmental Control Systems (PECS), which provide occupant-level control and energy savings, radically reshaping urban building operations in response to pervasive air quality and thermal comfort issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

