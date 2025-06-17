Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Propels Development in Bundi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has spearheaded a series of development initiatives in Bundi. On Tuesday, he unveiled key projects including new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bundi Municipal Council, and Kunwarti Krishi Upaj Mandi, enhancing the region's infrastructure.

The newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya, a Rs 23.47 crore project, is set to play a pivotal role in fostering the aspirations and dreams of future generations. During the inauguration, Birla asked students to focus on cultural values, social responsibility, and national service beyond academics.

Accompanied by local officials, Birla also launched Rs 24 crore worth of works, including an auction platform and agri-based facilities, positioning Bundi as an emerging agricultural industry hub. The city will further benefit from clean and green initiatives, including advanced garbage management systems supported by CSR funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)