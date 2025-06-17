Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Propels Development in Bundi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated new facilities in Bundi, including a Kendriya Vidyalaya building and agri-based infrastructure. He emphasized quality education and cultural values for students. Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and other local dignitaries attended, highlighting the region's growth as an agri-industry hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:15 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Propels Development in Bundi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has spearheaded a series of development initiatives in Bundi. On Tuesday, he unveiled key projects including new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bundi Municipal Council, and Kunwarti Krishi Upaj Mandi, enhancing the region's infrastructure.

The newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya, a Rs 23.47 crore project, is set to play a pivotal role in fostering the aspirations and dreams of future generations. During the inauguration, Birla asked students to focus on cultural values, social responsibility, and national service beyond academics.

Accompanied by local officials, Birla also launched Rs 24 crore worth of works, including an auction platform and agri-based facilities, positioning Bundi as an emerging agricultural industry hub. The city will further benefit from clean and green initiatives, including advanced garbage management systems supported by CSR funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

