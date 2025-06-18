Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Off Chiapas Coast

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC).

The seismic event took place at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to about 6.2 miles, as per data released by EMSC on Wednesday.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced at this time, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

