Earthquake Strikes Off Chiapas Coast

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC).

The seismic event took place at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to about 6.2 miles, as per data released by EMSC on Wednesday.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced at this time, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)