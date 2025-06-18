Jammu Launches Massive 60,000 Sapling Plantation Drive

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has announced an ambitious initiative to plant 60,000 saplings citywide over the next two months, according to a senior JMC official.

Unveiling the 'Clean Jammu, Green Jammu' campaign in cooperation with the Urban Forest Division, JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav emphasized the effort's dual goals of promoting environmental conservation and cultivating a culture of green responsibility. The campaign has already garnered enthusiastic participation from local residents, including senior citizens and former councillors, who have committed to nurture the adopted saplings.

Yadav highlighted the importance of post-plantation care, especially during the summer, and noted that each sapling will be tagged with a QR code to provide detailed information about the plant species and its adopter.

(With inputs from agencies.)