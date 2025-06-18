Erick Approaches: Mexico Braces for First Hurricane of the Season

Hurricane Erick has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane, threatening Mexico's Pacific coastline with potential for major intensification before landfall, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm is poised to be the first of the season to make landfall in Mexico, bringing significant risks of life-threatening flash floods to southern regions, notably Oaxaca and Guerrero, within the next 48 hours.

Moving northwest at approximately 7 mph, Erick's wind speeds have reached 75 mph, prompting alerts from Mexico's national water commission, Conagua, regarding possible landslides and floods as it nears the coast.

