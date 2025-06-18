Global Scientists Urge COP30 President to Prioritize Fossil Fuel Transition
Over 250 scientists from 27 countries wrote to the UN climate conference president, urging a shift from fossil fuels to combat climate change. They warn existing infrastructure makes limiting global warming to 1.5°C impossible without action. The letter coincides with the Paris Agreement's 10th anniversary amid geopolitical tensions.
In a concerted effort to mitigate the escalating climate crisis, over 250 scientists from 27 countries have written an urgent appeal to the president of this year's UN climate conference, prioritizing the transition away from fossil fuels for COP30.
Renowned climate physicist Bill Hare presented the letter to COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago at the mid-year climate conference in Bonn, Germany. The scientists emphasized the dire need for a swift, equitable, and effective phaseout of fossil fuels, citing their role as the primary driver of global climate change.
The appeal coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement. Despite the landmark accord's goals, the scientists highlighted the alarming truth that the last decade has recorded the hottest years in history, with existing fossil fuel infrastructure threatening the 1.5°C target.
