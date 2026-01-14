Global Warming Surge: 2025 Among the Hottest Years

According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2025 has been ranked among the planet's top three warmest years ever recorded, aligning with reports from EU scientists that temperatures have surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius since records began. This marks a concerning trend for global warming, as data continues to signal unprecedented temperature increases.

The variation in dataset rankings, stemming from different methodologies such as satellite and station data, echoes the urgency expressed by experts. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts emphasized that 2025 completed a three-year streak where global temperatures exceeded 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, sparking warnings of irreversible climatic impacts.

Despite global pledges under the Paris Agreement to maintain warming below the 1.5 C threshold, emissions reduction efforts have faltered, potentially breaching this target by 2030. Climate science leaders emphasize the urgency in managing the overshoot and its repercussions on society and nature, as evidenced by escalating extreme weather events.