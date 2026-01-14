Left Menu

Global Warming: A Critical Decade

The World Meteorological Organization reports last year as one of the three warmest on record, with data confirming average temperatures have exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming for an extended period. This marks a critical moment in climate change, with increased extreme weather events and political challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Meteorological Organization declared last year as one of the planet's three warmest on record, revealing a prolonged exceedance of the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming mark. This threshold, considered crucial by scientists, has been crossed for the longest duration since records began.

Data from eight climate datasets, including significant inputs from the EU's European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), shows the past three years were the hottest ever recorded. The warming trend raises alarms about severe and potentially irreversible impacts on the planet.

With greenhouse gas emissions still unchecked, experts warn of more frequent and severe extreme weather events. Political figures, such as former President Donald Trump, challenge scientific consensus, posing additional hurdles in addressing climate change.

