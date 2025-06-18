Left Menu

Hurricane Erick: Mexico Braces for a Major Natural Disaster

Hurricane Erick is rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast and may reach Category 3 before hitting land. It threatens life-threatening flash floods in southern Mexico with potential landfall between Oaxaca and Guerrero. Preparations are underway, including evacuations and activating shelters in at-risk areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities have issued a warning as Hurricane Erick strengthens rapidly off Mexico's Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports that Erick may escalate to a Category 3 storm before making landfall, marking the first hurricane of the season for the region.

Located 160 miles from Puerto Angel, Erick's intensification is occurring under favorable conditions. Mexico's civil protection agency anticipates a potential landfall between the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with plans set in motion for emergency evacuations and sheltering thousands of residents and tourists.

Preparing for the worst, over 18,000 first responders are on alert, and more than 500 temporary shelters have been readied to accommodate evacuees. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasizes the importance of staying indoors, adding that coastal areas face risks from heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

