Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives Near Jejuri

Nine people lost their lives in a devastating car accident near Jejuri in Pune district. A speeding car veered off the road, hitting individuals unloading a refrigerator from a stationary pick-up truck. Both the car occupants and those assisting the unloading were killed, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:42 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives Near Jejuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded near Jejuri in Pune district as nine people were killed when a speeding car veered off the road and collided with a stationary pick-up truck. The incident occurred outside a hotel on the Jejuri-Morgaon road on Wednesday evening, around 6.45 pm, according to local police.

The hotel owner and his staff were in the process of unloading a refrigerator from the truck when the collision happened, resulting in the immediate loss of five lives. In addition, four passengers of the car, including a six-year-old boy and a woman, also perished in the crash.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pune Rural, Tanaji Barade, stated that a woman and her daughter, who were also in the car, survived the crash but sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the car's deviation from the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025