Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives Near Jejuri

A tragic accident unfolded near Jejuri in Pune district as nine people were killed when a speeding car veered off the road and collided with a stationary pick-up truck. The incident occurred outside a hotel on the Jejuri-Morgaon road on Wednesday evening, around 6.45 pm, according to local police.

The hotel owner and his staff were in the process of unloading a refrigerator from the truck when the collision happened, resulting in the immediate loss of five lives. In addition, four passengers of the car, including a six-year-old boy and a woman, also perished in the crash.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pune Rural, Tanaji Barade, stated that a woman and her daughter, who were also in the car, survived the crash but sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the car's deviation from the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)