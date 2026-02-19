Left Menu

Fraudulent Claim: NYC Man's Deceptive Quest for Hotel Ownership

Mickey Barreto, a New York City resident, pleaded guilty to fraud after attempting to falsely claim ownership of the New Yorker Hotel. Utilizing a tenant law, he lived rent-free before further defrauding officials by uploading fraudulent property documents. Barreto received a sentence of probation and time served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-02-2026 07:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 07:04 IST
Mickey Barreto, a resident of New York City, has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud related to his attempted takeover of the New Yorker Hotel.

Through exploiting an obscure tenant law, Barreto managed to live rent-free in the towering Art Deco hotel for years, which culminated in a legal saga.

The Manhattan district attorney confirmed that Barreto forged property records and was later found mentally unfit to stand trial. He faces probation following the time he has already served.

