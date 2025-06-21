Delhi's Water Policy Shift: Embracing Treated Water for Construction

The Delhi government is poised to introduce a policy promoting the use of treated water for construction activities, a strategic move to decrease reliance on groundwater extraction.

Officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) disclosed that the policy discussion was communicated in a recent meeting. The groundwork involves studying successful models from other states that have executed similar policies.

Currently, Delhi significantly depends on the Yamuna and groundwater to satisfy its water needs. However, excessive reliance has resulted in groundwater depletion, as per the Central Ground Water Board's 2024 report, categorizing many city units as over-exploited and critical.

