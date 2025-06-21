Tourist Traffic Chaos: Shimla's Scenic Routes Turn Into Snarled Nightmares

On Saturday, the picturesque Shimla-Kalka National Highway witnessed unprecedented traffic jams, as a surging number of tourists heading to hill stations for weekend getaways clogged the roads.

With temperatures soaring in the plains, destinations like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Chail, and Kinnaur district's scenic spots have become magnets for weekend travelers in June. The influx peaks over weekends, severely straining the road infrastructure.

Despite the deployment of additional police to manage traffic flow, long queues continued at the Parwanoo toll barrier and Kandaghat, exacerbated by road construction. Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma reported improvement later in the day, while tourists lamented their holiday time lost to traffic snarls.

