DNA Breakthrough: Identifying Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

In a significant development, authorities have successfully identified 251 victims of the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash through rigorous DNA testing. Of these, 245 bodies have been returned to their families, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The ill-fated London-bound flight plummeted into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar right after departure from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm, resulting in the death of 270 people, including 241 passengers. Remarkably, only one passenger survived the disaster.

Given the scale of the calamity, DNA testing has become crucial since many bodies were unrecognizably charred in the fiery explosion. Dr. Rakesh Joshi of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital acknowledged the meticulous nature of DNA matching and lauded the efforts of various agencies working diligently to repatriate the remains to grieving families.

