Left Menu

DNA Breakthrough: Identifying Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

The June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash claimed 270 lives. DNA tests have identified 251 victims, with 245 bodies returned to families. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Authorities are expediting DNA identification for the remaining victims to ensure proper handover to families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:51 IST
DNA Breakthrough: Identifying Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, authorities have successfully identified 251 victims of the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash through rigorous DNA testing. Of these, 245 bodies have been returned to their families, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The ill-fated London-bound flight plummeted into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar right after departure from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm, resulting in the death of 270 people, including 241 passengers. Remarkably, only one passenger survived the disaster.

Given the scale of the calamity, DNA testing has become crucial since many bodies were unrecognizably charred in the fiery explosion. Dr. Rakesh Joshi of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital acknowledged the meticulous nature of DNA matching and lauded the efforts of various agencies working diligently to repatriate the remains to grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025