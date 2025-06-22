Tragic Lightning Strike and Child Rescue Amid Heavy Rains

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district when a man named Santosh Soni was killed after being struck by lightning near Sahatwar on Sunday. Two others accompanying him suffered burn injuries. The local police confirmed that Soni's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Simultaneously, in Muzaffarnagar district, severe weather conditions led to further distress. A three-year-old boy named Lavish was swept away by a drain's strong current amidst heavy rainfall in Shernagar village. The district's fire department has initiated a rescue operation to locate the missing child.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution during these unpredictable and severe weather conditions. Community leaders emphasize the importance of staying indoors and away from hazardous areas during storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)