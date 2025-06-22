Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike and Child Rescue Amid Heavy Rains

In Ballia district, a man died and two others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning. Concurrently, a three-year-old boy in Muzaffarnagar was swept away in a drain amidst heavy rainfall, prompting a rescue operation by the district fire department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:34 IST
Tragic Lightning Strike and Child Rescue Amid Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district when a man named Santosh Soni was killed after being struck by lightning near Sahatwar on Sunday. Two others accompanying him suffered burn injuries. The local police confirmed that Soni's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Simultaneously, in Muzaffarnagar district, severe weather conditions led to further distress. A three-year-old boy named Lavish was swept away by a drain's strong current amidst heavy rainfall in Shernagar village. The district's fire department has initiated a rescue operation to locate the missing child.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution during these unpredictable and severe weather conditions. Community leaders emphasize the importance of staying indoors and away from hazardous areas during storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025