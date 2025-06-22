Left Menu

Controversial Exemption for Tree Felling in Delhi Housing Project Sparks Outrage

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted a special exemption under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, paving the way for the potential felling or transplantation of 856 trees for a government housing project. The decision, criticized by Delhi Congress, highlights ongoing tensions between development needs and environmental preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a special exemption under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, facilitating the potential felling or transplantation of 856 trees for a government housing project in Kasturba Nagar.

The controversial decision, criticized by Delhi Congress, has sparked significant debate over the balance between infrastructure development and environmental preservation. President Devender Yadav of Delhi Congress slammed the move as detrimental to both environmental and social justice.

This exemption, the fourth in recent weeks, reflects larger redevelopment efforts across South Delhi GPRA colonies, but has raised concerns over increasing deforestation in one of the world's most polluted capital cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

