Left Menu

Daring River Rescue: Stranded Boat Freed in Palghar

A construction boat trapped under Palghar's Maswan bridge was freed after a 16-hour operation coordinated with water flow to prevent collision with an embankment. Amid heavy rains, authorities undertook complex measures to stabilize the vessel overnight, leading to a successful rescue without damage to the boat, bridge, or embankment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:40 IST
Daring River Rescue: Stranded Boat Freed in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A community in Palghar district witnessed a dramatic rescue as a construction boat, stranded beneath the Maswan bridge, was freed after an intricate 16-hour operation. The vessel encountered trouble amidst rising waters due to heavy rainfall, posing risks of collision with the downstream embankment.

As confirmed by the district administration, the boat became lodged around 6 PM on a rainy Monday when it developed mechanical issues in the fast-rising Surya river. The operation was strategically timed, considering the potential threat it posed if the river's flow changed.

Coordination among multiple agencies, including the District Disaster Management Authority and the NDRF, facilitated a complex overnight stabilization effort. By Tuesday morning, the efforts had succeeded; the boat was extricated without inflicting any damage to the infrastructure or the vessel itself, marking a successful conclusion to a challenging mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025