Daring River Rescue: Stranded Boat Freed in Palghar
A construction boat trapped under Palghar's Maswan bridge was freed after a 16-hour operation coordinated with water flow to prevent collision with an embankment. Amid heavy rains, authorities undertook complex measures to stabilize the vessel overnight, leading to a successful rescue without damage to the boat, bridge, or embankment.
A community in Palghar district witnessed a dramatic rescue as a construction boat, stranded beneath the Maswan bridge, was freed after an intricate 16-hour operation. The vessel encountered trouble amidst rising waters due to heavy rainfall, posing risks of collision with the downstream embankment.
As confirmed by the district administration, the boat became lodged around 6 PM on a rainy Monday when it developed mechanical issues in the fast-rising Surya river. The operation was strategically timed, considering the potential threat it posed if the river's flow changed.
Coordination among multiple agencies, including the District Disaster Management Authority and the NDRF, facilitated a complex overnight stabilization effort. By Tuesday morning, the efforts had succeeded; the boat was extricated without inflicting any damage to the infrastructure or the vessel itself, marking a successful conclusion to a challenging mission.
