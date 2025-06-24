Left Menu

Monsoon Season Brings Relief to Chandigarh and Haryana

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Chandigarh and parts of Haryana, with favorable conditions for its spread to other regions. An increase in rainfall is expected from June 25-30, while temperatures remained below normal levels in most areas.

The southwest monsoon made its presence felt in Chandigarh and parts of Haryana on Tuesday, as per the meteorological department. With favorable conditions prevailing, the monsoon is projected to extend further across Haryana and additional regions in Punjab in the coming days.

Initial advancement of the monsoon was noted in parts of Punjab on Sunday. This development signals an anticipated surge in rainfall activity spanning Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between June 25 and June 30.

Despite this, most locations in the two states, along with Chandigarh, experienced maximum temperatures hovering below their usual limits on Tuesday. Chandigarh registered a maximum of 34.1°C, while Bathinda recorded 40°C, indicating ongoing warm weather in some areas.

